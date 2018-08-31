Image copyright Google Image caption The children were injured about 17:20 on Victoria Road, Govanhill

Two children have been injured in a road traffic accident on the south side of Glasgow.

Police Scotland said the incident happened about 17:20 on Victoria Road, Govanhill.

It is understood one car was involved and the road is currently closed between Queens Drive and Allison Street.

A force spokeswoman said the children's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.