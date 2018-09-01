Red Arrows cancel Glasgow flypast for RAF centenary
The Red Arrows had to cancel a flypast planned as part of celebrations to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force.
The RAF's world-famous aerobatic team said weather conditions meant the flypast would not be possible above Glasgow's Science Centre.
However, the Red Arrows display at the Scottish International Airshow in Ayr went ahead.
The Science Centre is hosting a weekend of events and displays which includes the RAF100 Aircraft Tour.
Five iconic aircraft, including the Sopwith Snipe, Spitfire, Harrier and Typhoon are on display.
Visitors to the science centre event have been able to get up close to a specially-designed RAFA Mini-Scale Spitfire.
The event will be open again to the public from 09:00 until 18:00 on Sunday.