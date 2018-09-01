Image copyright Dave Watson Image caption The Red Arrows display went ahead at the Scottish International Airshow in Ayr, following an earlier cancellation in Glasgow

The Red Arrows had to cancel a flypast planned as part of celebrations to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

The RAF's world-famous aerobatic team said weather conditions meant the flypast would not be possible above Glasgow's Science Centre.

However, the Red Arrows display at the Scottish International Airshow in Ayr went ahead.

The Science Centre is hosting a weekend of events and displays which includes the RAF100 Aircraft Tour.

Five iconic aircraft, including the Sopwith Snipe, Spitfire, Harrier and Typhoon are on display.

Image caption The RAF event is being held outside the Glasgow Science Centre until Sunday night

Visitors to the science centre event have been able to get up close to a specially-designed RAFA Mini-Scale Spitfire.

The event will be open again to the public from 09:00 until 18:00 on Sunday.

Image caption The public are being invited to sit in the cockpits of some of the planes

Image caption The lightning stealth combat jet is the world's most advanced fighter jet

Image caption A Harrier is among the planes on display outside the Science Centre