Detectives are hunting a gang after a man was attacked during a night out in Glasgow city centre.

Police said the 34-year-old victim started chatting to a group of up to four men on Hill Street, near to Rose Street, around 02:00 on Tuesday.

But for an unknown reason they kicked him to the ground and struck him on the face.

The man suffered serious facial injuries and was treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

He has since been discharged.

Det Con Vhairi MacDonald said: "The injured man had been on a night out and was heading along Hill St, near to St Aloysius Church, towards Rose Street, when he got chatting to a group of men, only described at this time as being white and one man of mixed race.

"However, after a short time, for some unknown reason, the men turned on him kicking him to the ground and striking him in the face.

"The attackers ran off passed St Aloysius Church and into the Garnethill area."

Staff from the church helped the man and raised the alarm.

Det Con MacDonald said officers do not have a description of the suspects wanted in connection with the serious assault but they are examining CCTV footage.

She added: "I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the area, who maybe saw the attack or who can provide any detail that will assist us with our investigation."