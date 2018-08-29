Image copyright Watchtower/ Google Image caption Alexander returned to the dock at Paisley Sheriff Court just 24 hours after he was banned from driving

A drunk man crashed his car just hours after being banned from the road for a previous drink-driving offence.

Jamie Alexander lost control of his Vauxhall Corsa and hit a fence while nearly three-times the legal limit.

Paisley Sheriff Court heard he had gone to the pub on Tuesday with a friend after being fined and banned from driving for 12 months.

But 24 hours later Alexander, 27, was back in the dock where he admitted four charges.

The landscape gardener, of Johnstone, Renfrewshire, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, drink-driving, driving without insurance and careless driving.

The sheriff remanded him in custody pending sentence because he said Alexander could not be trusted not to do "something so stupid again".

Defence solicitor Amy Spencer said: "To describe these offences as 'mindless, irresponsible and idiotic' would be understating it.

"Why he drove to court on the day of a drink-driving trial he cannot explain.

"He pleaded guilty and was banned and had alcohol with someone he met in court and had planned, he tells me, to get public transport home but then decided, stupidly, to chance it - and devastation has followed."

On Tuesday Alexander admitted two charges - drink-driving while nearly three-times the limit and being in possession of a Stanley knife in public.

He could have been jailed for up to a year but was instead fined £900 and banned from driving for 12 months.

'Beyond comprehension'

Procurator fiscal depute Carol Cameron said the latest offences took place within hours of Alexander's initial court appearance.

She said: "At around one o'clock the owner of the farm was informed that livestock had got out of the field and were on the road.

"The farmer went to see that and, on the way there, saw the fence had been damaged - the damage being consistent with the fence having been struck by a vehicle.

"A Red Vauxhall Corsa was positioned further along Candren Road with collision damage to the front of it."

Alexander initially lied to cover his tracks but later admitted he had been driving while over the limit.

Ms Spencer asked for Alexander to be released on bail ahead of sentencing.

Sheriff James Spy told Alexander: "It's beyond my comprehension that someone just banned from driving would go out the same night and drive almost three-times the limit.

"I can't trust you that wouldn't do something so stupid again so bail is refused - you'll be remanded in custody."