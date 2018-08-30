Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'Bouncers just think we are drunk'

There can't be many 22-year-olds in Glasgow who haven't felt the excitement of visiting their first nightclub.

But what most young people may take for granted, those with learning disabilities might never have experienced - until now.

Chloe Taylor had to wait for four years after turning 18 to experience that rite of passage.

Chloe, a charity shop assistant, was concerned she would not feel safe and accepted in a mainstream nightclub.

She has a genetic condition called Fragile X syndrome which causes a range of developmental problems including learning disabilities.

She admits she struggles in some social situations and that a nightclub may have been too stressful to contemplate.

But thanks to two community charities, young people like Chloe have been able to attend an inclusive club night for the first time.

Image caption Chloe and boyfriend Andrew enjoy meeting up with friends

Image caption Paul McIlvenny runs the club nights to let young people with disabilities feel included

People with disabilities or additional needs can be confident of making it past the front door where they might normally fail.

Organiser Paul McIlvenny, from the Include Me 2 Club, told BBC Scotland: "The feedback we hear from our members is they don't feel comfortable.

"They don't feel welcome or allowed to go into a club without explaining who they are and what disability they have.

"Sometimes they are stopped because they've maybe staggered coming up to the door. That's their disability not the fact they were drunk."

Paul believes people like Chloe are put off trying and that it was only fair to help them.

Image caption The dancing is in full swing at Club Late

Image caption People can let their hair down in a safe environment

He says: "When we were growing up, we could choose to go out whenever we wanted and do whatever we wanted and that's not the case for our members.

"They don't have that freedom or flexibility. Getting out and enjoying an opportunity like this with their peers, with friends and creating new friendships is vital in their lives."

Include Me 2 Club and Dates-n-mates created Club Late - a monthly club night at the G2 venue in Glasgow.

The event promises to make nights out inclusive for everyone. And with guest DJs and live bands and singers, it gives the full club experience.

'More opportunities'

It was a big moment when Chloe realised she was not going to miss out anymore.

She says: "I like meeting new friends and chatting away to all my pals and having a great time. This was my first opportunity to get into a nightclub.

"I've wanted to go since I was 18 but now that I am 22, I've got more opportunities."

And she loved her first taste of Glasgow's nightlife.

She says: "I felt quite nervous at the start but when I arrived into the room I thought wow, this is great. This is absolutely fabulous and I enjoy it, I get up dancing and it's a great experience.

"I've met a lot of friends through this event. It's lovely to meet new faces."

Image caption Taylor wants other young people to be inspired

17-year-old Taylor Gilmour performed a set at Club Late. Her singing has helped her overcome symptoms of Asbergers syndrome.

She likes to think the live acts provide extra inspiration.

Taylor says: "Live is good because they are not just coming along and listening to music - they are coming along and seeing people my age up and doing it.

"So we are trying to inspire them to try to sing or do what they want to do."

Chloe's mum Pauline is glad she has found a way to enjoy the same things any other girl of her age would do.

She has always supported Chloe and her older brother Al who also has Fragile X.

Image caption Mum Pauline watches Chloe get ready for her night out

She said: "Chloe was diagnosed at birth, Alistair was three-and-a-half when he was confirmed. I am a carrier of this condition and very quickly as a mother I found out I had a toddler and a newborn with a disability.

"We had to quickly make a decision as to how our lives were going to be.

"So I made the decision that Al and Chloe would have the same opportunities as everyone else.

"We looked at what their capabilities would be not their disabilities.

"And we they have been given the choice of having as many opportunities as possible."