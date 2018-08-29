Image copyright Google Image caption The accident took place close to the junction of Paisley Road West and Mosspark Boulevard

A man has been left seriously injured after being struck by a motorbike in Glasgow.

The 57-year-old had been crossing Paisley Road West, near Mosspark Boulevard, in the south of the city.

He is being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he is reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

Police investigating the accident, at about 19:00 on Tuesday, have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.

Officers are also interested in any relevant dashcam video of the incident.

The biker was uninjured but had been left "badly shaken" by the crash.