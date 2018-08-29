Image copyright Google Image caption Spencer targeted the TSB branch on Main Street, Rutherglen, on 23 January

A masked gunman who robbed a bank minutes after telling a friend he was "skint" has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years.

Jason Spencer, 41, walked into the TSB branch on Main Street, Rutherglen in South Lanarkshire, with a gun inside a carrier bag and demanded cash.

Spencer pushed customers, including an 81-year-old woman, out of the way to get to the tellers.

He then fled with £590 but was later identified using the bank's CCTV.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Spencer had been released from prison in September 2017 after being convicted of robbing a bookmakers across the street from the bank.

'Wearing glasses'

Lord Justice Clerk Lady Dorrian told him: "You have an appalling record.

"This must have had a shocking effect on bank staff and customers."

In evidence, Spencer claimed that the man captured on CCTV robbing the bank was not him.

He said: "That man on the CCTV footage is not wearing glasses.

"I always wear glasses. I can't see a thing without them."

But despite his claims, a number of police officers identified Spencer as the robber.

The court heard that after he fled from the bank with the stolen cash, he had used his phone to order a taxi under a false name, but the driver had recognised him.

Prosecutor Duncan McPhie said: "A 61-year-old customer was so upset by the robbery that an ambulance had to be called for her.

"Just before entering the bank branch and putting on his mask, Spencer chatted to a friend he met and told him: 'I'm skint.'

Spencer was convicted of robbing the bank of £590 on 23 January and having in his possession a firearm or an imitation firearm.