Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police found Karen Young's body at a flat in Port Glasgow in June last year

Two men will stand trial in the New Year accused of murdering a woman in Inverclyde.

Allan Docherty, 33, and Weir McKay, 44, deny killing Karen Young in a flat in Port Glasgow in June last year.

The charge includes claims a hand and metal spoon was forced into the 47-year-old's mouth.

It is further alleged she was hit with a metal pole, hammer and that "blunt force injuries" were inflicted "by means unknown".

Allan Docherty faces two separate drugs charges while Weir McKay is further accused of theft as well as fraud.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the men, of Port Glasgow, will go on trial in January next year.