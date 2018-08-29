Image copyright Church of Scotland Image caption The Moderator (left) and Rev Linda Pollock hold the petition asking for the Home Office to grant residency to Areeb (left) and Somer Umeed Bakhsh

The Moderator of the Church of Scotland has handed over an 85,000 signature petition in a bid to prevent the deportation of two teenage brothers.

Somer and Areeb Umeed Bakhsh say their lives would be in danger if they are sent back to Pakistan.

The Rt Rev Susan Brown said Christians in the Muslim country were at risk from Islamic extremists.

She called on the Home Secretary Sajid Javid to provide Somer, 15, and Areeb, 13, with permanent sanctuary in the UK.

Mrs Brown said: "The story of this family has touched the hearts of tens of thousands of people who want those in authority to know how upset they are that they are being treated so dispassionately.

"All both boys want is to be the Scots they are and not sent to a country where Christians are persecuted and threatened by Islamic extremists."

Death threats

The brothers and their parents, Maqsood and Parveen, fled to Glasgow in 2012 from Faisalabad in Pakistan after their father was subjected to death threats due to his Christian faith.

The UK government has repeatedly rejected the family's plea for asylum, with officials claiming they can live peacefully in another part of Pakistan.

But Mr Bakhsh claims his name and photograph has been circulated among Islamic extremist groups and nowhere in the country is safe for them.

The family's campaign to stay in Scotland has been backed the UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour MP Paul Sweeney and SNP MSP Bob Doris.