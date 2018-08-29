Image copyright Google Image caption Police raided the property in Dunnottar Street, Ruchazie, at 08:30 on Tuesday

Police have recovered drugs with an estimated street value of £200,000 following a raid on a house in the north east of Glasgow.

Heroin, cocaine, cannabis and Valium were discovered in the property in Dunnottar Street, Ruchazie, during the operation on Tuesday.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the find.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the man was expected to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Det Insp Stevie Elliot said: "The find today was significant and getting the drugs off the street will certainly impact those involved in its distribution.

"I would encourage anyone who has information that will help us continue to crack down on drugs in our local communities to contact police."