Image copyright Google Image caption The alarm was raised in Arnott Drive, Coatbridge about 11:30 on Thursday

Two men and a woman have been arrested after a man was stabbed during a disturbance in North Lanarkshire.

The 28-year-old victim was found bleeding in Arnott Drive, Coatbridge about 11:30 on Thursday.

Police Scotland said the serious assault started in a flat and spilled onto the street.

The men, aged 23 and 27, and a 22-year-old woman are expected to appear before Airdire Sheriff Court on Wednesday.