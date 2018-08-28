A man has admitted trying to kill six children in a hit-and-run after they innocently got caught up in a feud.

Gerald Gavan, 22, drove a car into the youngsters after targeting Billy McGregor in Glasgow's Castlemilk area.

The dispute between Gavan and McGregor is thought to be linked to the murder of Jamie Lee in the area in July 2017.

At the High Court in Glasgow he admitted attempting to murder the children on 24 March.