Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A82 at Bridge of Orchy, Argyll and Bute, at about 06:40

A man has been taken to hospital after he lost control of his car on a country road.

Police Scotland said the accident happened on the A82 at Bridge of Orchy, Argyll and Bute, at about 06:40.

The man had to be freed from the wreckage of the vehicle by firefighters with hydraulic cutting equipment.

He was taken to Fort William Hospital but his condition is not thought to be life-threatening. The road, which was shut in both directions, has reopened.