Man injured after losing control of car on country road
- 28 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been taken to hospital after he lost control of his car on a country road.
Police Scotland said the accident happened on the A82 at Bridge of Orchy, Argyll and Bute, at about 06:40.
The man had to be freed from the wreckage of the vehicle by firefighters with hydraulic cutting equipment.
He was taken to Fort William Hospital but his condition is not thought to be life-threatening. The road, which was shut in both directions, has reopened.