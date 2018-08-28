Image copyright Google Image caption Crumbling has been found in the roof of the old Station Hotel

An exclusion zone has been set up around Ayr station because a former hotel next to it has been deemed to be unsafe.

Contractors have found crumbling in the old Station Hotel roof, which South Ayrshire Council say poses a risk.

No services are running between Ayr and Girvan and there is a reduced service between Ayr and Glasgow Central.

ScotRail has apologised to customers and detailed the changes on its website.