Exclusion zone set up around Ayr station due to nearby hotel being unsafe
- 28 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An exclusion zone has been set up around Ayr station because a former hotel next to it has been deemed to be unsafe.
Contractors have found crumbling in the old Station Hotel roof, which South Ayrshire Council say poses a risk.
No services are running between Ayr and Girvan and there is a reduced service between Ayr and Glasgow Central.
ScotRail has apologised to customers and detailed the changes on its website.