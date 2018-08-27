A teenager has been convicted of raping a 23-year-old woman while she slept.

Dylan Nisbet, 18, from Motherwell, attacked the woman after a 21st birthday party at a house in Newarthill.

His victim, who did not know Nisbet, told the High Court in Glasgow it was "the worst thing that has ever happened to me".

Nisbet was placed on the sex offenders register and will be sentenced next month.

The court heard how the woman woke to find Nisbet having sex with her on 20 May 2017, and shouted at him to get out of the room.

Witnesses described the victim as being "hysterical and crying".

'Horror movie'

One person also at the party said her terrified screams were like something out of a horror movie.

Nisbet claimed he had consensual sex with the woman but when this was put to his victim she said: "That is an absolute lie."

Mechanic Nisbet was cleared of raping a 15-year-old girl in parkland in Motherwell on 9 June 2017.

The charge against him was found not proven.

Judge Lord Mulholland told Nisbet: "You have been convicted of raping a woman that you did not know. You should be aware of the seriousness of this conviction."