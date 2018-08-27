Six face trial over gangland murder bids

Image caption The men are accused of being behind several murder bids, including an attack on Steven "Bonzo" Daniel on the M8 at Port Dundas

Six men are to stand trial accused of being part of an organised crime gang that plotted to kill "rivals".

Prosecutors said the men were part of a Glasgow gang known as "the Lyons" who targeted "the Daniel" clan.

This allegedly involved murder bids, including an attack on Steven "Bonzo" Daniel on the M8 at Port Dundas.

Brian Ferguson, 36, Andrew Gallacher, 40, Robert Pickett, 53, Andrew Sinclair, 31, John Hardie, 35, and Peter Bain, 44, deny the accusations.

At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lord Mulholland fixed a trial due to begin in January.

Details of the charges were revealed as the six men appeared for a preliminary hearing.

Tracking devices

The "Lyons" and "Daniel" gangs are each described in the 13-page indictment as a "serious organised crime group".

It is first claimed the six accused conspired with others to "murder members or associates" of the Daniel clan.

They allegedly targeted Robert Daniel, Thomas Bilsland, Gary Petty, Ryan Fitzsimmons and Steven Daniel.

The charge spans between June 2016 and September 2017 - listing locations in Glasgow, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire and Manchester.

The alleged plot is said to have involved putting tracking devices on cars used by the five.

It is claimed there was also the use of weapons, stolen vehicles, encrypted mobile phones and "electronic signal blockers".

'Car rammed'

The indictment goes on to list details of alleged murder bids on the five men.

Steven Daniel is said to be the last of the five allegedly attacked in May last year.

It is claimed his car was chased at high-speed and eventually rammed at the on-ramp of the M8 motorway in Glasgow's Port Dundas.

The attackers allegedly smashed windows of the vehicle before hitting Mr Daniel with a cleaver, hammer and "sharp bladed implements".

The case against the six men is expected to last about 12 weeks when it starts next year.