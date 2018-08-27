Image copyright Pets n Vets Family Image caption Vets found the skewer when investigating a lump on the dog's side

A dog had to be operated on after it swallowed an 8in (20cm) metal skewer at a barbecue.

The six-year-old female sharpei, called Hoshi, had eaten the skewer along with a chicken kebab.

Vets were shocked when they found the metal inside the dog when they took X-rays to investigate a lump in its side.

Hoshi has made a "good recovery" since the skewer was removed in an operation at the Roundhouse Veterinary Hospital in Glasgow in July.

Ruth Greening, a veterinary surgeon at The Pets'n'Vets Family, carried out the procedure.

She said: "We were astounded when X-rays revealed that the swelling on Hoshi's abdomen was the point of a large metal skewer piercing her ribs, which she had apparently swallowed at the barbecue."

The dog spent two to three days recovering in hospital before coming home.

'Hidden dangers'

Hoshi's vegetarian owner, Sandra Kin, said that although the dog had previously eaten things it should not have, she did not expect her to eat the "huge" metal stick.

She said: "We are very fortunate that she didn't end up much worse, thanks to the surgery performed by The Pets'n'Vets Family.

"Hoshi's a little bit crazy; but I guess that's why we love her."

Ross Allan, a vet at the Roundhouse Veterinary Hospital, said it was quite common for dogs to swallow items such as stuffed toys but a skewer was unusual.

He urged people to take care with sharp objects near pets.

He said: "Barbecues are very popular at this time of year and, with the warm weather set to return, we would urge owners to be aware that all pets will often eat any food left unguarded rapidly and without being aware of any hidden dangers, such as sharp skewers."