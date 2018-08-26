Image copyright Google

A motorcyclist has died following a road accident in South Lanarkshire on Thursday.

The 54-year-old from Lesmahagow was travelling on the M74 near Crawford at about 11:20 when the crash happened.

Police said he was travelling south on a Yamaha motorbike near junction 14 when it went out of control and hit a safety barrier.

Officers have appealed for information from anyone who witnessed the accident.