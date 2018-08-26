Police appeal after biker dies following M74 crash
- 26 August 2018
A motorcyclist has died following a road accident in South Lanarkshire on Thursday.
The 54-year-old from Lesmahagow was travelling on the M74 near Crawford at about 11:20 when the crash happened.
Police said he was travelling south on a Yamaha motorbike near junction 14 when it went out of control and hit a safety barrier.
Officers have appealed for information from anyone who witnessed the accident.