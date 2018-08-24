Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place on Dumbarton Road, near Crow Road

A 55-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a man while walking along a busy street in Glasgow.

The attack took place on Dumbarton Road, near Crow Road, at about 09:30 on Thursday 5 July.

Police said the woman did not need medical attention but had been left badly shaken by the incident.

The suspect is white, in his 60s with grey hair, about 5ft 7in tall and of medium build. He was wearing a red striped polo shirt.

Appealing for witnesses, PC Dan Hood of Police Scotland said: "This incident happened in a busy thoroughfare and it's possible people may have been making their way to work around the time it happened.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area to contact us. Perhaps you saw or noticed something which didn't seem important at the time but in light of this crime is now relevant."