Man in court over attempted murder of woman in flat

  • 24 August 2018
Southbrae Gardens Image copyright Google
Image caption The woman was found in a flat in Southbrae Gardens in the Jordanhill area of Glasgow

A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a 51-year-old woman in a Glasgow flat.

The woman was found with serious injuries in Southbrae Gardens, in the Jordanhill area of the city, about 18:30 on Wednesday.

Kyle Morrison, 20, made no plea or declaration when he appeared in private before Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Mr Morrison, of Glasgow, was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

