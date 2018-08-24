Image copyright Spindrift

A Buddhist monk has been ordered to carry out community service for touching students.

Rewatha Kamburawala, 47, had been convicted of three charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards three women between April 2015 and March 2016.

Kamburawala carried out the offences at the Glasgow Mindfulness Centre.

During his trial, one of the women described how he touched her during yoga sessions.

She said she was on retreat at the centre and, while alone with him, he also induced her to touch him and pulled her towards him.

Kamburawala was also convicted of charges against the two other female students at the Maryhill centre, including making sexual remarks and touching them on the body, on various occasions.

At Glasgow Sheriff Court, Sheriff Ian Fleming imposed a community payback order with the condition that Kamburawala, who is from Sri Lanka, carries out 200 hours of unpaid work.