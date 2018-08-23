Image caption The High Court in Edinburgh heard Kearney stabbed his victim five times

A knife attacker has been jailed for five years after repeatedly stabbing a man who lost a leg after the assault.

Thomas Kearney, 29, wounded his victim after a heavy drinking session following the funeral of a friend.

Patrick Barnes, 37, suffered a cardiac arrest after the frenzied attack in Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, in March.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard he was placed in an induced coma and had to have his right leg amputated.

Kearney, a prisoner, was originally charged with attempted murder but admitted the lesser charge of assault to severe injury, permanent impairment and to the danger of life.

The court heard Kearney stabbed Mr Barnes five times in the leg during the attack, which happened in a house in Cumbrae Crescent South, Dumbarton, on 9 or 10 March.

'Totally unacceptable'

Kearney picked up the weapon and launched the assault after the victim's leg came into contact with him.

Mr Barnes told police he was bleeding heavily and felt dizzy and faint.

The court heard that an argument had broken out related to the funeral and the deceased.

Defence counsel Ronnie Renucci told the court: "He [Kearney] recognises that his behaviour was totally unacceptable."

"He recognises he has to do something about his difficulties in order to ensure that when he is released from the sentence about to be imposed he can get his life back on track."

Mr Renucci said although Kearney had previous convictions, including for possession of a weapon, this was his first conviction for actual violence.

The defence counsel said: "He has expressed genuine remorse for his actions and has also displayed a high level of victim empathy."

"It is fair to say he feels great shame and embarrassment for his conduct in this matter."