Man arrested after woman found hurt in Glasgow flat

  • 23 August 2018
Image caption The woman was found in a flat in Southbrae Gardens in the Jordanhill area of Glasgow

A man has been arrested after a woman was found seriously injured in a flat.

Police were called to Southbrae Gardens in the Jordanhill area of Glasgow at 18:30 on Wednesday after the 51-year-old woman was found.

She was taken by ambulance to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where staff describe her condition as serious.

Police said that a 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He had earlier been reported missing from his home in the area.

Police said that investigations were continuing.

