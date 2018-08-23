Image copyright Police Scotland

Detectives searching for a 46-year-old woman who has been missing for more than nine months believe she may have come to harm.

Patricia Henry has not been seen by her family since 13 November last year.

Ms Henry lived in Paisley, Renfrewshire, before relocating to Kirkwood Place in Girvan, South Ayrshire, last October.

Officers have now revealed they want to trace a large white van in connection with the inquiry.

The vehicle, which had a 66 registration plate, is thought to have travelled between the Glenburn area of Paisley and Ms Henry's new address between 15 and 16 November.

There have been no sightings of Ms Henry and no activity on her bank account or mobile phone since she disappeared.

'Lack of information'

Police said her passport had not been used and there was no evidence she had left the country.

Det Chief Insp Suzanne Chow, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "One line of inquiry is the possibility that Patricia may have come to harm.

"The distinct lack of information is concerning and we can't rule anything out at this time."

Earlier this year, Ms Henry's daughter made an emotional appeal for her mother to get in touch.

Speaking at a police press conference, 18-year-old Alannah McGrory said: "Mum, if you see this please let me know you're ok."