Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Luke Wallace died after suffering massive blood loss from a stab wound to his groin

A teenager who stabbed a promising young footballer to death has had his jail sentence cut by appeal judges.

Lee McAulay, now 18, was convicted last year of killing Luke Wallace, 16, in Baillieston, Glasgow.

Judges at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh rejected the challenge brought against his conviction.

But they reduced the period of his detention from nine years to seven years.

McAulay was 16 when he stabbed Luke in the groin on 17 June, 2016.

The teenager, who played for Drumchapel Amateur Football Club, suffered blood loss following damage to the femoral vein and died eight days later in Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

McAulay was originally charged with murder but the Crown accepted that there had been provocation and reduced the charge to the lesser offence of culpable homicide.

He was later found guilty of killing Luke on Glasgow Road, near to Maxwell Avenue, Baillieston, by chasing after him and striking him with a knife.

Image caption Luke Wallace was stabbed in a lane in Baillieston

McAulay, formerly of Easterhill Place in Glasgow, was also convicted of illegal possession of a lock knife on the day of the stabbing.

And he was found guilty of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by washing clothing worn at the time of the crime with the intention of destroying evidence implicating him in the offence.

The judge at his trial, Lord Woolman, sentenced him to nine years' detention following his trial last year.

He said he took into account that one stab wound was involved and that the killer was a first offender.

As McAulay was only 17 at the time, he could not be identified when he was sentenced.

The trial judge also had regard to the gravity of the crime committed and the need to deter the carrying of knives.

But McAulay appealed against both his conviction and the sentence imposed on him.

Image caption The incident took place on Glasgow Road in Baillieston in June 2016

Judges at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh rejected the challenge brought against his conviction but reduced the term of detention.

The Lord Justice General, Lord Carloway, sitting with Lord Brodie and Lord Drummond Young, quashed the original sentence and imposed a term of seven years' detention.

Lord Carloway said: "The court is persuaded that, having regard to the youth of the appellant at the time ,the sentence was excessive."

The senior judge said it could not be said that a nine-year sentence was excessive in such circumstances for an adult offender.

He said the significant feature, and one which the trial judge had paid particular attention to, was that McAulay went into the public streets carrying a knife.

Defence solicitor advocate Ann Ogg told the appeal judges that McAulay had no history of carrying or using weapons and had expressed remorse and regret for Luke's death.