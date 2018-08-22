Image copyright Holly McCormack Image caption Hundreds of people have been evacuated from Silverburn

Silverburn shopping centre near Glasgow has been evacuated after a number of people were reported feeling unwell.

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at the complex about 12:40 on Wednesday.

It is understood the problem, at the Tesco end of the centre, may have been caused by paint fumes which were circulated through an air vent.

A number of people are being treated by paramedics at the scene for breathing difficulties as a precaution.

Image copyright Linsey Hanna Image caption The alarm was raised about 12:40 on Wednesday

Image copyright Linsey Hanna Image caption The problem was reported at the Tesco end of the centre

One woman who was in the centre earlier tweeted: "In silverburn over an hour ago myself and lots of others went into fits of spontaneous coughing, reported this to a silverburn staff member. Do you have any explanation @shopsilverburn?"

The centre did not reply to the post but later used its own Twitter account to provide an update on the situation.

It said: "We've temporarily evacuated Silverburn as a precautionary measure and the emergency services are in attendance. The safety of our customers and staff is always our number one priority. We will keep you updated on the situation."

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service's Environmental Protection Team are part of the emergency response.

The SFRS tweeted: "We are currently in attendance at Silverburn Shopping Centre, near Glasgow following reports of a chemical smell.

"Operations Control mobilised a number of fire engines and a specialist environmental protection unit to the scene.

"The shopping centre has been evacuated."