Image caption The fire caused extensive damage at the school

A teenager who set fire to a primary school caused almost £160,000 of damage.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, targeted Gowanbank Primary in Pollok, Glasgow on 7 December, 2016.

A court heard he was spotted going into the school with two others and then setting something on fire.

The vandal, from Pollok, admitted wilfully setting fire to the building and will be sentenced in October.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard that £157,595 worth of damage was caused to the school as the fire ripped through it.

Procurator fiscal depute Mark Allan said a local resident spotted the gang walking past his home with a green petrol canister.

Petrol canister found

The men were seen setting something alight which was thrown into the school and ignited.

Mr Allan said they then escaped and made their way past the same resident's house.

The petrol canister was found outside the window where the accused had climbed into the school.

Photographs of the damage caused to the school were shown to Sheriff Paul Crozier.

He requested more information when the case next calls, including how the damage affected the running of the school and its pupils.

In 2013 a janitor had to be rescued from a blaze at the school, which was thought to have been started deliberately.

The school was also hit by vandals earlier in 2016 when £10,000 worth of damage was caused.