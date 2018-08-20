Image copyright Google Image caption Police say the attack at Lenzie rugby club was motiveless

A man is being treated for serious facial injuries after he was attacked by three men in Lenzie.

The 30-year-old became involved in an altercation as he left a social event at the town's rugby club on Viewfield Avenue at 02:00 on Sunday.

He is being treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Police say it appears to have been a motiveless attack. Officers are checking CCTV in an effort to identify those responsible.

Officers are also appealing for witnesses.

Det Sgt John Semple said: "A young man has been on a night out and as he's left to make his way home, he has been attacked. That is unacceptable.

"There appears to be no motive for this attack and I am appealing for anyone who was at the rugby club last night to contact us.

"It's possible they have information which could assist us in our investigation. Perhaps they know who the suspects are, perhaps they witnessed the assault? I would urge anyone with information to contact us."