Image copyright Google Image caption The incident took place at the Westburn Bar in Glasgow

Police are looking for two men after a bar was deliberately set on fire in the east end of Glasgow in the early hours of Saturday.

Emergency services were called to a blaze at the Westburn Bar on Carntynehall Road at about 05:00.

Police said the incident was being treated as wilful.

CCTV cameras showed two men outside the premises at the time of the incident. They appear to have used an accelerant to set the building alight.

The men were then seen making off from the scene towards a nearby footpath.

The first suspect was described as being of medium build and wearing a striped hooded top, baseball cap and dark trainers.

The second man was also of medium build. He was wearing a dark hooded top, baseball cap, dark trousers and white trainers.

Det Con Lyn Stewart, from Shettleston CID, said: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Carntynehall Road in the early hours of yesterday morning, and may have noticed two men matching the above descriptions acting suspiciously, to get in touch.

"We would also ask any motorists with dashcams to come forward as they may have captured footage which could be of interest to our investigation."