Police seize £320,000 worth of drugs at flat in Glasgow
- 18 August 2018
Two men were arrested after police seized drugs worth an estimated £320,000 during a raid in Glasgow.
The drugs, believed to be cannabis, were recovered after officers searched a flat on Great Western Road, near Landsdowne Crescent, in Kelvinbridge at about 18:30 on Friday.
Two men, aged 55 and 31, were arrested and charged in connection with the find.
They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.