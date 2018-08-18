Two men were arrested after police seized drugs worth an estimated £320,000 during a raid in Glasgow.

The drugs, believed to be cannabis, were recovered after officers searched a flat on Great Western Road, near Landsdowne Crescent, in Kelvinbridge at about 18:30 on Friday.

Two men, aged 55 and 31, were arrested and charged in connection with the find.

They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.