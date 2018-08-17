Image copyright Google Image caption Braulio Dacruz allegedly "detained the woman against her will" on St George's Road in Glasgow

A man has appeared in court charged with abducting a woman with the intention of raping her.

Braulio Dacruz, 30, allegedly "detained the woman against her will" on St George's Road in Glasgow on Tuesday.

He also faces a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards a woman in the Merchant City on the same date.

Mr Dacruz made no plea when he appeared in private before Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The main charge alleges he took hold of the woman by the arm on St George's Road, stated she was staying with him and made threats of a sexual nature.

It is claimed this was done while leading her to believe he had a weapon, with the intention of raping her.

The second charge relates to an alleged incident on Hutcheson Street in the Merchant City on the same day.

Mr Dacruz is also accused of taking a woman's hand, making comments about her appearance, asking if she was in a relationship and trying to make her take his phone number.

He was remanded in custody and will appear again next week at a full committal hearing.