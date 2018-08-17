Image copyright Iain McLellan/Spindrift Image caption John Kursulis had denied the crimes

A man has been found guilty of drugging and then raping two teenage girls in South Lanarkshire.

John Kursulis carried out the attacks at properties in East Kilbride and Hamilton in 2016 and 2017.

The 28-year-old had denied the crimes during a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

He broke down in tears as he was convicted, and was remanded in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing next month.

Prosecutors said Kursulis administered or caused a substance to be taken by each girl to "stupefy" or "overpower" them.

'Could not stand'

The first victim - then aged 16 - was assaulted at a property in East Kilbride in April 2016.

She said her body felt so heavy that she could not stand, before finding a "laughing" Kursulis attacking her.

The second girl - then aged 17 - was targeted in a similar way at a house in Hamilton in May last year.

In his speech to the jury, prosecutor Derick Nelson said both victims were vulnerable and were taken advantage of by a dangerous sexual predator.

Lord Armstrong deferred sentencing for reports until 21 September.