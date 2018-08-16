Man arrested over 'attempted abduction' of woman in Glasgow
- 16 August 2018
A 30-year-old man has been arrested over the alleged attempted abduction of a woman at a pedestrian crossing in Glasgow.
The 21-year-old woman was on St George's Road, next to the M8, when a man approached her at about 17:30 on Tuesday.
Police said the woman was able to escape but left extremely upset.
The arrested man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sherriff Court on Friday.