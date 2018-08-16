Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the incident happened about 17:30 on Tuesday

A 30-year-old man has been arrested over the alleged attempted abduction of a woman at a pedestrian crossing in Glasgow.

The 21-year-old woman was on St George's Road, next to the M8, when a man approached her at about 17:30 on Tuesday.

Police said the woman was able to escape but left extremely upset.

The arrested man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sherriff Court on Friday.