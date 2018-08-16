Image copyright Drum Property Group Image caption The new £10m distillery is expected to become a major tourist attraction

A planning application has been submitted to build a new distillery on the banks of the River Clyde.

The Drum Property Group's £30m blueprint for Pacific Quay in Glasgow also includes offices, restaurants, bars and cafes.

The focal point of the 7.5-acre site will be a £10m urban whisky distillery operated by Douglas Laing & Co.

Scottish Enterprise is working with the firm to develop the site at Pacific Drive.

Graeme Bone, group managing director of Drum, said: "This is a hugely important planning application for Pacific Quay, which has seen unprecedented growth during the last decade and is now rightly regarded as Scotland's most important location for broadcasting, media and creative industries.

"Our proposals combine high-quality residential and office development with a café culture, bringing amenities to an area which currently lacks facilities and services and is seldom occupied after 5pm.

"We want this to be a vibrant social quarter which will be visited, occupied and enjoyed during the day, evening and night, creating a genuine sense of identity and excitement both within and outside of the workplace."

High-value exports

Formerly part of the commercial dock operated by the Clyde Port Authority, Pacific Quay was used for the Glasgow Garden Festival in 1988.

The area is now home to the headquarters of BBC Scotland and STV.

Drum's proposals for this development phase include 20,000 sq ft of Grade A office space, 60 residential homes and restaurants overlooking the Canting Basin.

The plans, which have been submitted to Glasgow City Council, reveal the distillery will also include a bottling plant and visitor centre.

Cara Laing, Douglas Laing & Co's director of whisky, said: "We have long held an ambition for the company to operate its own distillery and bottling operation in Glasgow and our proposals will bring whisky distilling back to the south side of the city.

"We will be creating welcome jobs and generating significant additional high-value exports - as well as becoming an additional high-profile tourist attraction for the city."