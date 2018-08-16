Image copyright Glasgow Airport Image caption The new Changing Places facility at Glasgow Airport is one of 14 of its kind in the UK

Glasgow Airport has introduced a dedicated Changing Places room for passengers with complex needs.

The new £140,000 facility will support children and adults with profound and multiple learning difficulties.

It will also benefit those with physical disabilities, such as spinal injuries and multiple sclerosis, who often need extra equipment and space.

The room is located in the airport's main check-in hall to ensure it is accessible to all passengers.

Glasgow is the largest airport in Scotland and one of 14 in the UK to introduce a Changing Places room.

The facility's features include a height-adjustable sink, hydraulic bed, shower and non-slip floor.

'Dignity and respect'

Representatives from the Scottish charity Promoting A More Inclusive Society (PAMIS) were invited to the airport to help open the facility.

They were joined by Cara Devaney and her five-year-old daughter Layla, who was born with a rare brain disorder and has cerebral palsy.

Mark Johnston, Glasgow Airport's managing director, said: "Many people with complex healthcare needs who require this type of facility are restricted from being able to travel because their personal care needs cannot be accommodated in a standard accessible toilet.

"Thanks to the support of organisations such as PAMIS and Changing Places, we have introduced a first-class facility that will now make it easier for carers and people who have severe disabilities to travel through the airport."

Fiona Souter, information and inclusive communities director at PAMIS, said: "This fantastic Changing Places toilet facility at Glasgow Airport will ensure that the personal care needs of its users are met with dignity and respect."

Last year more than 109,000 special assistance passengers used the airport.