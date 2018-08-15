Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Gary Roe stabbed son Declan, 20, in the stomach with a kitchen knife

A father is facing prison after stabbing his son in the stomach in a row over a damaged book.

Gary Roe, 49, from Greenock, Inverclyde, admitted assaulting Declan, 20, to the danger of his life.

He was originally charged with attempted murder but the Crown accepted his guilty plea to the lesser charge.

The court heard Declan had gone to the house to confront his father about ripping a book he had given to his younger sister.

Judge Lady Rae told Roe: "This was a very serious injury to your son.

"He could have died because of what you did."

The High Court in Glasgow heard Roe stabbed Declan after a blazing row at his home in Regent Street, Greenock, on 25 January.

Prosecutor Bobby Frazer said: "Declan had given a book to his 14-year-old sister as a gift and it had been damaged by the accused.

"As a result of this Gary Roe and his son were engaged in a heated argument."

The court heard that Declan then left the house, before returning and kicking in the front door of his dad's flat.

'Blood trail'

Roe then grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed his son once in the abdomen.

When police arrived on the scene Declan was in the street clutching a towel to his stomach to stem the bleeding.

The court heard there was a blood trail leading up to the flat.

Declan told officers: "My dad done it in his house."

Roe said that Declan had returned to the flat and kicked the door in and added: "He assaulted me in my house."

The knife wound cut through Declan's liver and he has been left with a scar to his abdomen.

Mr Frazer added: "If left untreated there was a potential danger to life."

Defence QC Thomas Ross said of Roe: "He cares for two of his children, aged 14 and five, and is a loving caring responsible father to them. "

Roe, who is in custody, will be sentenced next month at the High Court in Edinburgh.