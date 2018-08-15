Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found by relatives in his home on Craigie Avenue, Ayr, about 17:30 on Sunday.

A man is fighting for his life after he was found seriously injured at his home in South Ayrshire.

Detectives are treating the incident, in Craigie Avenue, Ayr, as attempted murder.

The alarm was raised after the 54-year-old victim was discovered by relatives about 17:30 on Sunday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the man was taken to Ayr Hospital where staff described his condition as critical but stable.

'Heard a disturbance'

Officers said it was unclear how the man was injured and added that inquiries were ongoing to establish his movements over the weekend.

Det Sgt Barry Walker said: "The victim was found seriously injured within his home and it is vital that we establish what happened to him and identify the person or persons responsible for this serious crime.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Craigie Avenue over the weekend and may have heard a disturbance, or noticed anyone behaving suspiciously, to please get in touch."