The fire was the second to devastated the world famous Mackintosh building in four years

The security cordon around the fire-ravaged Mackintosh Building could be reduced in two weeks as stabilisation work progresses.

The iconic building was devastated on 15 June , the second blaze to rip through the Glasgow School of Art in four years.

The fire has had a major impact on the community, with locals and businesses unable to access their properties.

Work is also continuing around the neighbouring ABC O2 building.

GSA said the east gable of the Mackintosh Building is within two weeks of stabilisation which will ensure the Dalhousie Street end of the building is safe and stable.

Prof Tom Inns, the art schools's director, said: "After this we hope very much that Glasgow City Council building control will reduce the size of the security cordon.

"We continue to work seven days a week to make the whole of the Mackintosh Building stable as soon as possible so that the community can return to their homes and businesses.

"Our primary focus to date has been on the east gable and south facade which are most significantly impacting on the community, but following initial safety work on the ABC O2 we have now begun dismantling the dangerous parts of the west gable in earnest."

The Charles Rennie Mackintosh-designed building was still undergoing renovations from the fire in May 2014 when it was engulfed by flames in June.

The renovated Mackintosh library had been due to reopen next year.