Image caption Ricky McGettigan was found dead at his flat in Auchinairn last August

A man who found a handbag and gave it to police was killed amid claims he had stolen it.

Frederick McGettigan, who was known as Ricky, found the bag next to the Forth and Clyde canal in Kirkintilloch.

But Kirk McIntyre later turned up at the 51-year-old's flat in Glasgow and slit his throat with a knife.

McIntyre, 50, denied the murder during his trial at the city's High Court but was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 20 years.

Lord Mulholland told McIntyre: "He was a man who had done you no harm.

"You sought him out believing he was responsible.

"He was not responsible and had merely handed in the bag as any good citizen would do.

"What you did was barbaric and cruel.

"You slit his neck and left him to his fate."

'Barbaric and cruel'

The jury heard father-of-five McIntyre wrongly believed Mr McGettigan had taken the bag from the house of someone he knew.

The court was told he already a long history of violence and had recently been freed having earlier been jailed for a serious assault.

The trial heard how Mr McGettigan found the bag during a walk in the early hours and handed it into the local police station.

Days later, on 6 August last year, McIntyre suddenly appeared at his door.

The victim was then brutally attacked with a knife and left for dead.

A friend of Mr McGettigan later became concerned when he could not contact him.

William Elliot eventually went to the flat in Auchinairn on 9 August and found his body.

'Covered in blood'

He told the court: "I got no answer then opened the letterbox and shouted through.

"I realised then the door was unlocked. There was blood on the hall carpet.

"I looked in the kitchen and saw Ricky lying on his back. His face and hair was covered in blood.

"I took my phone out and dialled 999."

The trial heard McIntyre later met a social worker and admitted he done "something bad" and that it was "High Court level".

In his speech to jurors, prosecutor Iain McSporran QC said: "He was not just confessing to a crime - he was confessing to this crime."

He added Mr McGettigan died "as a result of doing his civic duty" by going to police with the bag.

After the verdict, the court was told McIntyre had 16 previous assault convictions.

This included him being jailed for 30 months in 2016.