Image caption Mr Robertson will go on trial at the High Court in Glasgow in November

A man is to stand trial charged with trying to kill a 10-month old girl in West Dunbartonshire.

William Robertson, 21, faced the allegation at the High Court in Glasgow.

He denies attempting to murder the child at a flat in Clydebank last September.

The charge includes an accusation the girl was repeatedly struck on the head and body or thrown.

Mr Robertson faces a separate allegation that he did "wilfully expose" the child in a manner "likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health".

It is claimed he drank alcohol and smoked "controlled substances".

Mr Robertson, also of Clydebank, is further accused of a drugs charge and assault.

The judge, Lady Dorrian, fixed a trial date for November and the case is expected to last up to six days.