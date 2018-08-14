Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption William Edwards was caught in Croydon after a police appeal

A man who helped a gunman carry out a double shooting has been jailed for 12 years for attempted murder.

William Edwards, 47, had denied being part of a three-strong gang which targeted James McSorley, 29, and his friend Craig Burns in a lane in Hamilton on 27 June 2016.

Edwards was caught months later in England, and boasted that he should get a medal for his part in the attack.

He then denied being involved, but was found guilty after a trial.

Another man, James Allan, was jailed for 12 years in 2017 after pleading guilty to attempted murder.

The Crown claimed that Edwards was driving Allan and another gunman around in the back of his car aiming to "exact retribution" on Mr McSorley for a grudge he had against him.

The High Court in Livingston heard that Edwards had refused to say if he knew before the attack, near the Mill Inn, that Allan had a sawn-off shotgun hidden in the back of the car.

Image caption The shooting happened on 27 June 2016

His claim that he could not have been involved because he was holidaying on the Isle of Wight at the time was rejected by a jury who earlier found him guilty at the High Court in Glasgow of both attempted murders.

Mr McSorley said "two boys with balaclavas and guns" had attacked him and his friend.

Doctors found he had shotgun pellets in his brain "very close" to major blood vessels.

Mr Burns, 33, was left with 54 gunshot pellets lodged in his head and now has an artificial right eye.

Mr McSorley was said to be the "intended target" while Mr Burns was "in the wrong place".

'Should get a medal'

When Edwards was arrested in Croydon in October 2016 following a police appeal, he was recorded at the police station saying "we should get a medal, but you don't get medals in these times".

However, when the case came to trial at the High Court, he said he "could not believe I had been arrested for something I had not done", and claimed the statement about a medal was a "drunken rabble".

In mitigation, defence advocate Susan Duff, defending, said: "Mr Edwards' position is that he had no idea what James Allan intended to do. He didn't want anyone injured and it's a matter of deep regret to him that people were injured in the manner in which they were.

"The evidence was that the weapon used was sawn-off and capable of being concealed and the only evidence of the sighting of the shotgun was when the two men gave evidence that they saw it. There's no evidence that it was seen prior to that."

Judge Lord Summers said the two victims had seen the shotgun being presented and discharged and there was some evidence of something being hidden in a jacket as the attackers were moving away.

He added: "I would have thought it, in the context, impossible that he didn't know what the shotguns were for and (he would have found it) impossible to extricate himself from the knowledge that a shotgun was going to be used in order to intimidate or injure those involved."