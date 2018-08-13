Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Kevin Bishop has not been seen since 27 July

Police searching for a 32-year-old man missing in Paisley have found human remains.

Kevin Bishop has not been seen since 27 July when he was spotted in the Renfrewshire town's Well Street.

Officers have now sealed off Schaw Road in the Gallowhill area after the remains were discovered at a house.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested and a police spokesman said inquiries were ongoing. Mr Bishop's family have been informed of the development.