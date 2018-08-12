Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Victor Campensaerts of Belgium won the Men's Road Cycling time trial event earlier this week

A number of road closures will be in place across Glasgow on the final day of the European Championships.

The men's cycling road race gets under way at 10:30 and covers four sectors of the city.

Sunday's schedule also includes gymnastics at the SSE Hydro and the gruelling 25km open water swim in Loch Lomond.

The diving schedule will conclude in Edinburgh while the golf team medals will be decided at Gleneagles.

A free Celtic Connections concert in George Square will also be staged as part of the cultural celebrations which have accompanied the multi-sports event.

More than 360,000 fans have so far attended the championships which Glasgow is co-hosting with Berlin.

Organisers said around 140,000 tickets were sold and 220,000 people had enjoyed free sport and the event's live sites at George Square and Glasgow Green.

'Fast-paced, thrilling event'

The cycling road race will feature reigning World Champion Peter Sagan and European Champion Alexander Kristoff.

Team GB athletes competing on Sunday include Team Sky members Owain Doull, Chris Lawless, Ian Stannard and Luke Rowe.

But former world champion Mark Cavendish will not feature as he had to withdraw for medical reasons.

The road race will start and finish at Glasgow Green and riders must will complete 16 loops of the course, covering 230km.

The closures will affect four parts of the city, from the west end to the east end, from 06:00.

They will then reopen in a phased manner from 18:30 to 22:00.

European Championships Men's Road Race

The first section of the route covers Kelvin Way, University Avenue, Byres Road, Great George Street, Hillhead Street and Gibson Street.

Sector two takes in Eldon Street, Woodlands Road, Park Quadrant, Park Gate, Park Circus, Park Circus Place, Lynedoch Place, Lynedoch Street and Woodlands Road.

The third switches to the city centre and features St Vincent Street, Elmbank Street, Bath Street, Charing Cross Junction, Sauchiehall Street, Blythswood Street, West George Street and Nelson Mandela Place.

And the final section will see competitors speed through the Glasgow Green area, including Greendyke Street, Saltmarket, Trongate, Argyle Street, George Square, George Street, Montrose Street, Collins Street, Rottenrow East, High Street and London Road.

In each area parking restrictions have been in place so the course can be built and they will remain until 23:59 on Sunday.

Colin Hartley, Glasgow 2018 European Championships director, said the event would be a fitting spectacle as the tournament draws to a close.

He added: "The Road Race is a really fast-paced, thrilling event to watch and I'd encourage everyone to join the course at some stage to witness the sheer strength and skill of the riders.

"Glasgow crowds are known the world over for being some of the best and people have been out in their droves, regardless of the weather to support at both the women's Road Race last weekend and at Wednesday's Time Trial.

"The athletes really appreciate the support from spectators along the route, and I look forward to cheering them on, along with thousands of others on Sunday."