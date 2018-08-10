Image copyright Google Image caption Johnstone and Lang will be sentenced later this month

A man had his car stolen from him before it was later involved in an 80mph police pursuit.

Kristopher Granger was attacked and pulled from his Volkswagen Beetle by Jordan Johnstone, 28, on Doon Way, Kirkintilloch.

The following day the stolen car, driven by James Lang, 26, was spotted by police on speeding racing along Balmore Road, Glasgow.

Johnstone and Lang admitted the offences.

They will be sentenced next month.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard officers followed Lang with blue lights in a bid to get him to stop by but he ignored their signal and drove off reaching speeds of about 80mph.

Lang drove with the lights off on the wrong side of the road, which has a speed limit of 60mph, before losing control of the car at a bend and flipping it on to its roof.

Johnstone, from Kirkintilloch, pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Granger on 23 April to his injury and robbing him of his car.

Lang admitted dangerous driving on 24 April, as well as driving without insurance or a licence.

The court heard Mr Granger made arrangements to go to an address at Doon Way.

High-speed chase

Procurator fiscal depute Mark Allan said: "Mr Granger drove to the address there in his Volkswagen Beetle.

"He sat in his vehicle parked outside when Johnstone walked past the car initially before opening the door and punching Mr Granger repeatedly on the head and kicking him on the head.

"He pulled Mr Granger from the car, causing him to fall to the ground, once on the ground he repeatedly punched and kicked Mr Granger on the head and body before robbing him of his motor vehicle."

Johnstone drove off and when the police arrived they found Granger bleeding from a cut on his nose and with blood on his clothes.

Around 12:05 the following next day officers saw the car on Balmore Road, in the north of Glasgow, and activated their blue light in an effort to stop it.

Mr Allan said: "As the police pursued the vehicle the speed with Lang drove at increased to around 80mph."

Lang drove on the opposite side of the road with the lights off and continued at speed towards what officers desired as a "bed bend".

They slowed down to drive round it and by the time they did, saw the Beetle on its roof, sideways on the road. Lang was seen crawling out of a window.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and later cautioned and charged.

Sheriff John McCormick deferred sentence until later this month for reports.