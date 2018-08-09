Dead baby found 'concealed' in flat

A dead baby has been found at a flat in Glasgow, police have said.

BBC Scotland understands the baby died several weeks ago and was concealed at an address in Ark Lane, in the Dennistoun area of the city.

The body was found on Monday after neighbours raised the alarm. The death is being treated as unexplained.

A woman is said to be assisting with police inquiries and a post mortem will be carried out to establish exactly how and when the baby died.