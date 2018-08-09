Probe after panel falls from 10th floor of hospital
An investigation is taking place after a panel fell from the 10th floor of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
It is understood it shattered near the front entrance on Thursday morning but no-one was injured.
An NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) spokesman said damage was being assessed and repaired.
The £842m QEUH opened in April 2015 and featured in the BBC series Scotland's Superhospital.
An NHSGGC spokesman said: "An external decorative panel this morning fell from the 10th floor of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital building.
"Fortunately no-one was hurt and the area was immediately secured.
"Facilities staff are on site to assess and repair the damage.
"It is not at this time clear why this happened."