Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption John Kiltie had lived in the street where he was murdered for 20 years

A man who stabbed a father-of-four through the heart after he complained about a noisy party has been jailed for life.

Adam Lundy, 28, was convicted last month of murdering John Kiltie, 44, outside a house in Girvan, South Ayrshire, on 28 May, 2016.

Bus driver Mr Kiltie, who was stabbed four times, collapsed and died in his mother Georgina Kiltie's arms.

This is the second time that Lundy has stood trial for Mr Kiltie's murder.

He was jailed for life in December 2016 and ordered to serve at least 19 years in prison.

But the conviction was quashed by the appeal court and a re-trial was ordered.

'Family broken-hearted'

He returned to the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday to be sentenced.

Judge Lady Stacey told him: "I'm going to impose the same punishment part as was imposed in the first trial."

The sentence was backdated to his original conviction date.

Lady Stacey added: "You took the life of a man who was a well-loved son, partner, brother and father.

"You did so in the course of a violent attack with a knife, following a disturbance started and caused by you and your friends.

"In doing so you have left his family broken-hearted, life will never be the same again for them."

Image caption The murder took place in Park Road, Girvan in May 2016

The judge said that Mr Kiltie's youngest child was "too young to remember him".

Prosecutor Iain McSporran previously read out parts of impact statements provided by Mr Kiltie's family for the judge to consider.

He said: "Mr Kiltie's father, John senior, said his son's murder 'destroyed everyone in the family' and added: 'There is no joy in my life.'"

"He said he is sad that his son's youngest child will never know his father."

The court was told that Mr Kiltie's mother was "'broken hearted and unable to cope".

Mr Kiltie's partner Sharon Tweedie, 39, said in a letter to the judge: "He was my best friend and partner for 23 years who was always there for me and the children.

"I don't think the pain will ever go away."

'Do him in'

The court heard Mr Kiltie was targeted after phoning the police about a noisy party in Park Road, Girvan.

He had lived in the street with his partner for 20 years.

The couple were concerned there was a four-year-old child in the party flat and called the police who left after finding no child in the property.

A woman who lived at the house then began shouting and swearing at Mr Kiltie and accused him of being a "police grass".

She also shouted "go and and do him in".

Minutes later Mr Kiltie was stabbed in the rear garden of the house.

Lundy claimed that Mr Kiltie came swinging at him with a baseball bat and he stabbed him in self defence but the jury did not believe him.

In evidence, the killer revealed that before going out into the garden he put a kitchen knife down the back of his trousers.

Asked why he took the knife, Lundy replied: "I just panicked. It was the worst thing I've even done. I just wanted to scare him."

At the time of the murder he was out on bail for possession of a knife and carrying out racially-aggravated assaults on two people.

Lundy also has previous convictions for violence and carrying a knife.

Defence counsel Thomas Ross QC said: "Mr Lundy acknowledges the harm he's done."