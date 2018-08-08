Image copyright PA Image caption ScotRail said normal service is not expected to resume until 21:00 on Wednesday

Rail passengers are experiencing major disruption in the central belt as a result of a signalling fault.

ScotRail said the problem with the system at Yoker has been resolved and lines have reopened between Glasgow Central and Dalmuir.

But due to the time it took to fix the fault trains and crews have been left out of position.

The operator said services may still be delayed, cancelled or revised until 21:00 on Wednesday.

At 17:00 it confirmed 84 services were affected.

ScotRail also said no services are currently running on the following routes:

Glasgow to Balloch

Glasgow to Helensburgh

Glasgow to Milngavie

Glasgow to Motherwell via Rutherglen

A limited service will run on the Glasgow to Edinburgh via Airdrie route.

Road closures

The disruption comes on a day when drivers were warned to expect congestion and as the European Championships cycling time trials take place in Glasgow.

There will be significant road closures in place along the route, including around junction 15 of the M8 until late on Wednesday.

And Celtic fans have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys ahead of the club's European Champions League qualifying match against AEK Athens, which kicks off at 19:45.

ScotRail said services from Glasgow Queen Street High Level and Glasgow Central High Level remain unaffected

It also said passengers can use their ticket to travel on the Glasgow Subway and some local bus services.