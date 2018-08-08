Detectives probe drugs 'link' after unexplained deaths
- 8 August 2018
Detectives are treating the deaths of two men found in properties less than half a mile apart as unexplained.
Police were called to Castle Road in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire, at about 15:15 on Sunday after a 29-year-old man was found dead.
Officers later found the body of a 28-year-old man in a property in nearby Moorhill Crescent.
The cause of both deaths has yet to be established but one line of inquiry is that they may be drugs-related.