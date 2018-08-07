A number of teenagers are believed to have been injured during a large scale disturbance at a park in East Renfrewshire.

Police Scotland confirmed there had been injuries during the incident in Clarkston shortly after 20:00

A large number of school students had gathered in Overlee Park to celebrate their exam results.

According to some reports on social media, they were attacked by other youths who got out of a van.

A police helicopter was at the scene for a time, and several police vehicles and ambulances attended.